East Carolina vs. Appalachian State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) face the East Carolina Pirates (0-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Mountaineers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the contest.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. East Carolina matchup in this article.
East Carolina vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Boone, North Carolina
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
East Carolina vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|East Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Appalachian State (-9.5)
|49.5
|-375
|+280
|DraftKings
|Appalachian State (-9.5)
|49.5
|-360
|+285
|FanDuel
|Appalachian State (-9.5)
|50.5
|-375
|+290
Week 3 Odds
East Carolina vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends
- East Carolina has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Pirates have won their only game this season when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
- Appalachian State has covered once in two chances against the spread this season.
- The Mountaineers have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.
East Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
