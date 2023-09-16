The East Carolina Pirates (0-2) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 as an 8.5-point underdog. The game has a point total set at 47.5.

Appalachian State sports the 44th-ranked offense this season (444 yards per game), and have been worse on defense, ranking 21st-worst with 443.5 yards allowed per game. East Carolina's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, compiling 8 points per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 102nd with 30.5 points ceded per contest.

East Carolina vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Appalachian State vs East Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Appalachian State -8.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -350 +260

Week 3 AAC Betting Trends

East Carolina Betting Records & Stats

East Carolina Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Holton Ahlers passed for 3,708 yards (285.2 yards per game) while posting 28 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 67.2% completion percentage.

In addition to the numbers he produced in the passing game, Ahlers added 182 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Keaton Mitchell racked up 1,452 rushing yards (7.2 yards per carry) and 14 TDs.

Mitchell had 27 catches (2.1 per game) for 252 yards (19.4 per game) and one TD.

C.J. Johnson was an integral part of the air attack last year, accumulating 67 catches for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Isaiah Winstead received 134 targets last season and converted them into 88 grabs (6.8 per game) for 1,085 yards and six TDs.

Last season Julius Wood delivered 75 tackles and two interceptions in 13 games.

On defense, Gerard Stringer registered one sack to go with three TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception.

With 45 tackles, seven TFL, and 4.5 sacks, Jeremy Lewis was a big player last season on defense.

With 2.5 sacks to go along with two TFL and 49 tackles, Myles Berry made a big impact on D.

