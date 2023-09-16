The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (2-0) square off against the Northwestern Wildcats (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 18.5 points. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Northwestern matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Wilmington, North Carolina

Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Duke vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Duke vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Duke has won one game against the spread this season.

Northwestern has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

Duke 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the ACC +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

