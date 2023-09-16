The Georgia State Panthers (2-0) square off against the Charlotte 49ers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The Panthers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Georgia State vs. Charlotte matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Charlotte vs. Georgia State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • City: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • City: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Charlotte vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia State Moneyline Charlotte Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia State (-7.5) 53.5 -300 +240
DraftKings Georgia State (-7.5) 54.5 -305 +245
FanDuel Georgia State (-7.5) 54.5 -315 +245

Week 3 Odds

Charlotte vs. Georgia State Betting Trends

  • Charlotte has won all one of its games against the spread this season.
  • The 49ers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
  • Georgia State has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

Charlotte 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the AAC +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500

