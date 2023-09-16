The Charlotte 49ers (1-1) are 7.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Georgia State Panthers (2-0). An over/under of 51.5 is set in the game.

Georgia State ranks 33rd in scoring offense (38.5 points per game) and 73rd in scoring defense (24.5 points allowed per game) this year. Charlotte is putting up 329.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (107th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 349 total yards per game (70th-ranked).

Charlotte vs. Georgia State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Jerry Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Georgia State vs Charlotte Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia State -7.5 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

Week 3 AAC Betting Trends

Charlotte Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte Stats Leaders

In 12 games last year, Chris Reynolds threw for 2,528 yards (210.7 yards per game) while putting up 22 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 63.7% completion percentage.

On 86 targets, Elijah Spencer had 57 receptions (4.8 per game) for 943 yards and nine TDs in 12 games.

In 12 games last season, Grant Dubose turned 113 targets into 64 receptions, 792 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 12 games last season, Shadrick Byrd compiled 620 rushing yards (4.2 yards per carry) and four touchdowns.

Byrd had 22 catches (1.8 per game) for 219 yards (18.3 per game) and one touchdown.

On defense Amir Siddiq, who was on the field for 12 games, delivered 30 tackles, five TFL, and 5.5 sacks.

With one interception to go with 26 tackles, five TFL, four sacks, and one pass defended in 12 games, Markees Watts was a significant contributor on defense last year.

With 34 tackles, two TFL, and two sacks, Prince Bemah was a big player last season on defense.

Solomon Rogers was a big player on D last year, with one interception to go with 32 tackles, three TFL, and two passes defended.

