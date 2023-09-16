The Monmouth Hawks (1-1) take on a fellow CAA foe when they visit the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kessler Stadium.

Monmouth ranks 32nd in scoring offense (31.0 points per game) and 70th in scoring defense (32.5 points allowed per game) this year. Campbell's defense ranks 73rd in the FCS with 392.0 total yards given up per game, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 14th-best by putting up 460.5 total yards per game.

Campbell vs. Monmouth Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Long Branch, New Jersey

West Long Branch, New Jersey Venue: Kessler Stadium

Campbell vs. Monmouth Key Statistics

Campbell Monmouth 460.5 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.0 (36th) 392.0 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.0 (66th) 173.5 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.0 (43rd) 287.0 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.0 (26th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (60th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (14th)

Campbell Stats Leaders

Hajj-Malik Williams has compiled 567 yards on 79.3% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 39 yards with one score.

Lamagea McDowell has run for 118 yards on 24 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Chris McKay Jr. has been given nine carries and totaled 72 yards with one touchdown.

Jalen Kelsey's 162 receiving yards (81.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 10 receptions on six targets.

Vincent Wilkins has racked up 117 receiving yards (58.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 11 receptions.

Chaney Fitzgerald has racked up 88 reciving yards (44.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Monmouth Stats Leaders

Marquez McCray has thrown for 486 yards (243.0 ypg) to lead Monmouth, completing 61.8% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes compared to one interception this season.

Jaden Shirden has racked up 211 yards on 57 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner. He's also caught six passes for 39 yards (19.5 per game).

Sone Ntoh has been handed the ball five times this year and racked up 78 yards (39.0 per game) with four touchdowns.

Dymere Miller's team-leading 139 yards as a receiver have come on 15 catches (out of 22 targets).

Assanti Kearney has caught six passes while averaging 57.0 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

TJ Speight has been the target of 12 passes and compiled 12 receptions for 102 yards, an average of 51.0 yards per contest.

