The East Carolina Pirates (0-2) will look to upset the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The Mountaineers are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 49.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Appalachian State vs. East Carolina matchup.

Appalachian State vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Appalachian State vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Appalachian State vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

Appalachian State has won one game against the spread this season.

The Mountaineers have not covered the spread when favored by 9.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

East Carolina has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Pirates have won their only game this year when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Appalachian State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +700 Bet $100 to win $700

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.