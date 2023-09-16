The East Carolina Pirates (0-2) visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-1) at Kidd Brewer Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Appalachian State is totaling 39.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 29th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 108th, surrendering 32.0 points per game. East Carolina's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, generating 8.0 points per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 102nd with 30.5 points surrendered per contest.

Appalachian State vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Appalachian State vs. East Carolina Key Statistics

Appalachian State East Carolina 444.0 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.0 (126th) 443.5 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.0 (86th) 184.5 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.5 (95th) 259.5 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.5 (126th) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (69th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (109th)

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has thrown for 449 yards (224.5 ypg) to lead Appalachian State, completing 58.9% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 50 rushing yards on nine carries.

Nate Noel has racked up 244 yards on 50 carries while finding the end zone three times as a runner.

Maquel Haywood has been handed the ball 21 times this year and racked up 88 yards (44.0 per game).

DaShaun Davis' 143 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 13 times and has totaled nine catches and two touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson has caught six passes for 97 yards (48.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Dalton Stroman has been the target of seven passes and racked up four grabs for 83 yards, an average of 41.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Mason Garcia has thrown for 142 yards on 21-of-41 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 154 yards.

Rahjai Harris has racked up 14 carries and totaled 51 yards.

Jsi Hatfield's 69 receiving yards (34.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has six receptions on 13 targets.

Jaylen Johnson has totaled 67 receiving yards (33.5 yards per game) on seven receptions.

Javious Bond has racked up 31 reciving yards (15.5 ypg) this season.

