North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Wilkes County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Wilkes County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Wilkes County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Wilkes Central High School at North Surry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.