The options on the Week 3 college football slate include ACC teams involved in 10 games. As you are putting together your betting ticket or choosing parlay options, our model suggests Purdue (+2.5) against Syracuse is the best bet against the spread, while betting the total in the Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson matchup carries the best value. Find more insights and stats on those and other contests in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on all ACC games with BetMGM!

Best Week 3 ACC Spread Bets

Pick: Purdue +2.5 vs. Syracuse

Matchup: Syracuse Orange at Purdue Boilermakers

Syracuse Orange at Purdue Boilermakers Projected Favorite & Spread: Purdue by 10.4 points

Purdue by 10.4 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: NBC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Boston College +24.5 vs. Florida State

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles

Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 13.6 points

Florida State by 13.6 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Minnesota +7 vs. North Carolina

Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at North Carolina Tar Heels

Minnesota Golden Gophers at North Carolina Tar Heels Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 2 points

Minnesota by 2 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Make your ACC spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 3 ACC Total Bets

Under 51.5 - Florida Atlantic vs. Clemson

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls at Clemson Tigers

Florida Atlantic Owls at Clemson Tigers Projected Total: 31 points

31 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: ACC Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 46 - Florida State vs. Boston College

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles

Florida State Seminoles at Boston College Eagles Projected Total: 62.5 points

62.5 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)

Over 47.5 - Virginia vs. Maryland

Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at Maryland Terrapins

Virginia Cavaliers at Maryland Terrapins Projected Total: 62.3 points

62.3 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 15

September 15 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Read more on the best bets for this game

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 3 ACC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Louisville 2-0 (1-0 ACC) 47.5 / 17.0 582.0 / 327.0 Duke 2-0 (1-0 ACC) 35.0 / 7.0 444.5 / 317.5 Florida State 2-0 (0-0 ACC) 55.5 / 18.5 524.0 / 359.0 North Carolina 2-0 (0-0 ACC) 35.5 / 25.5 482.0 / 422.5 Miami (FL) 3-0 (0-0 ACC) 44.7 / 14.3 511.0 / 271.0 Wake Forest 2-0 (0-0 ACC) 36.5 / 18.5 455.5 / 337.0 Syracuse 2-0 (0-0 ACC) 56.5 / 3.5 586.5 / 212.0 Virginia Tech 1-1 (0-0 ACC) 26.5 / 20.5 327.0 / 361.0 NC State 1-1 (0-0 ACC) 24.0 / 29.5 354.0 / 364.5 Boston College 1-1 (0-0 ACC) 27.5 / 27.5 358.5 / 366.0 Pittsburgh 1-1 (0-0 ACC) 33.0 / 17.0 376.5 / 248.5 Clemson 1-1 (0-1 ACC) 36.5 / 22.5 550.5 / 223.5 Georgia Tech 1-1 (0-1 ACC) 41.0 / 26.0 533.0 / 382.5 Virginia 0-2 (0-0 ACC) 24.0 / 42.5 298.0 / 447.0

Watch ACC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.