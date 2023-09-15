North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Warren County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Warren County, North Carolina this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Warren County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Weldon High School at Warren County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Warrenton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.