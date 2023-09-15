North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Vance County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
In Vance County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Vance County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Southern School of Energy and Sustainability at Vance County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Henderson, NC
- Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
