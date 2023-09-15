North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Surry County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Surry County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Surry County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Wilkes Central High School at North Surry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.