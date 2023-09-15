North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Sampson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
High school football is happening this week in Sampson County, North Carolina, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sampson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Jones Senior High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Salemburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Johnston High School at Hobbton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Newton Grove, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
