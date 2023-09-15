Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Rowan County, North Carolina this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Currituck County
  • Guilford County
  • Harnett County
  • Randolph County
  • Rutherford County
  • Mecklenburg County
  • Jones County
  • Beaufort County
  • Granville County
  • Pamlico County

    • Rowan County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Northwest Cabarrus High School at South Rowan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: China Grove, NC
    • Conference: South Piedmont 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Concord High School at East Rowan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Salisbury, NC
    • Conference: South Piedmont 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.