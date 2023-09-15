In Game 1 of the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, the New York Liberty will host the Washington Mystics.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mystics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Favorite: Liberty (-9.5)

Liberty (-9.5) Over/Under: 162.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Mystics with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mystics vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 89 Mystics 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Liberty

Pick ATS: Liberty (-9.5)

Liberty (-9.5) Pick OU: Over (162.5)

Mystics vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Washington has won two, or 14.3%, of the 14 games it has played as the underdog this season.

The Mystics have a record of 1-3 when they're set as an underdog of +375 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Against the spread, Washington is 17-21-0 this season.

The Mystics have an ATS record of 3-1 as 9.5-point underdogs or more.

Washington has played 38 games this season, and 14 of them have hit the over.

The average over/under for Mystics contests this season is 161.4, 1.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mystics Performance Insights

On offense the Mystics are the eighth-ranked squad in the league (80.5 points per game). Defensively they are fifth (80.9 points conceded per game).

On the glass, Washington is third-worst in the WNBA in rebounds (32.3 per game). It is second-worst in rebounds allowed (35.9 per game).

The Mystics are the second-best squad in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.2) and third-best in turnovers forced (14.5).

The Mystics are fifth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (7.8 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (33.6%).

The Mystics are eighth in the league in 3-pointers conceded (7.9 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage defensively (34.5%).

Washington takes 34.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 65.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.8% of Washington's baskets are 3-pointers, and 73.2% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.