If you live in Johnston County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Johnston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Fike High School at West Johnston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Benson, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Princeton High School at Richlands High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Richlands, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Johnston High School at Smithfield- Selma High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Smithfield, NC
    • Conference: Quad County 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Johnston High School at Hobbton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Newton Grove, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Corinth Holders High School at Cleveland High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Clayton, NC
    • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fuquay-Varina High School at Clayton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Clayton, NC
    • Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

