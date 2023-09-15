North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Johnston County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
If you live in Johnston County, North Carolina and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Fike High School at West Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Benson, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princeton High School at Richlands High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Richlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Johnston High School at Smithfield- Selma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Smithfield, NC
- Conference: Quad County 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Johnston High School at Hobbton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Newton Grove, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corinth Holders High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Clayton, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fuquay-Varina High School at Clayton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Clayton, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
