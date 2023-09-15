Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Iredell County, North Carolina this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Iredell County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

West Cabarrus High School at South Iredell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Statesville, NC

Statesville, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cox Mill High School at Mooresville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Mooresville, NC

Mooresville, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Lake Preparatory High School at Mountain Island Charter School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Mount Holly, NC

Mount Holly, NC Conference: Catawba Shores Athletic 1A/2A

Catawba Shores Athletic 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Lincoln High School at Statesville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Statesville, NC

Statesville, NC Conference: Western Foothills 3A

Western Foothills 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fred T. Foard High School at North Iredell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Olin, NC

Olin, NC Conference: Western Foothills 3A

Western Foothills 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at West Iredell High School