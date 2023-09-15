Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Hertford County, North Carolina this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Hertford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Currituck County High School at Hertford County High School