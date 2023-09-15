Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Henderson County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Henderson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

R-S Central High School at Hendersonville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Hendersonville, NC

Hendersonville, NC Conference: Conference 41 2A

Conference 41 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Henderson High School at North Henderson High School