Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Henderson County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Harnett County
  • Orange County
  • Cabarrus County
  • Wilson County
  • Surry County
  • Rowan County
  • Guilford County
  • Wilkes County
  • Forsyth County
  • Cumberland County

    • Henderson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    R-S Central High School at Hendersonville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Hendersonville, NC
    • Conference: Conference 41 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Henderson High School at North Henderson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Hendersonville, NC
    • Conference: Mountain 7 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.