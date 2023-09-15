North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Harnett County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Harnett County, North Carolina this week, we've got the information.
Harnett County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Midway High School at Goldsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
