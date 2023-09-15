The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Guilford County, North Carolina this week, we've got you covered.

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Eastern Guilford High School at Northeast Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: McLeansville, NC

Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

High Point Central High School at Dudley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Greensboro, NC

Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ben L. Smith High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Guilford High School at Page High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

Location: Greensboro, NC

Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Guilford High School at Northwest Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

Location: Greensboro, NC

Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northern Guilford High School at Ragsdale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

Location: Jameston, NC

Conference: Metro 4A

Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast Guilford High School at Grimsley High School