The field is shrinking at the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023, with Greet Minnen in a quarterfinal against Lucia Bronzetti. Minnen has the fourth-best odds (+700) to be crowned champion at Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center.

Minnen at the 2023 WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 16-23

September 16-23 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Minnen's Next Match

Minnen will face Bronzetti in the quarterfinals on Thursday, September 21 at 2:00 AM ET, after defeating Harriet Dart in the previous round 7-6, 6-7, 6-4.

Minnen Stats

Minnen beat Dart 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

Minnen is 12-7 over the past year, with zero tournament victories.

Minnen has a record of 5-3 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Minnen, over the past 12 months, has played 19 matches across all court surfaces, and 22.6 games per match.

On hard courts, Minnen has played eight matches over the past year, and she has totaled 23.1 games per match while winning 53.0% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Minnen has won 67.8% of her service games, and she has won 41.9% of her return games.

Minnen has won 41.2% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 69.5% of her service games during that timeframe.

