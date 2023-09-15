North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Granville County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Granville County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Granville County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Granville Central High School at J. F. Webb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Oxford, NC
- Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
