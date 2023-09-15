If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Gaston County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Gaston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Pine Lake Preparatory High School at Mountain Island Charter School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Mount Holly, NC

Mount Holly, NC Conference: Catawba Shores Athletic 1A/2A

Catawba Shores Athletic 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Mooresboro, NC

Mooresboro, NC Conference: Southern Piedmont 1A/2A

Southern Piedmont 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Kings Mountain High School at Hunter Huss High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC Conference: Big South 3A

Big South 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Community School of Davidson at Bishop McGuinness High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Forestview High School at North Gaston High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Dallas, NC

Dallas, NC Conference: Big South 3A

Big South 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Stuart W Cramer High School at South Point High School