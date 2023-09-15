North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Franklin County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Franklin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Bunn High School at Rocky Mount High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Louisburg High School at Carrboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Carrboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklinton High School at Roanoke Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Roanoke Rapids, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
