Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Franklin County, North Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

    • Franklin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Bunn High School at Rocky Mount High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Rocky Mount, NC
    • Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Louisburg High School at Carrboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Carrboro, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Franklinton High School at Roanoke Rapids High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Roanoke Rapids, NC
    • Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

