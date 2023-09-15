North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Edgecombe County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Edgecombe County, North Carolina this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
SouthWest Edgecombe High School at Farmville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Farmville, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Edgecombe High School at Wilson Preparatory Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Wilson, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.