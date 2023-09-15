North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Durham County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Durham County, North Carolina, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Durham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Mount Zion Christian Academy at Northern Durham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillside High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern School of Energy and Sustainability at Vance County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Henderson, NC
- Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.