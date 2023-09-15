The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Duplin County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need.

Duplin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Spring Creek High School at Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Rose Hill, NC

Rose Hill, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Wallace- Rose Hill High School at Southwest Onslow High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Jacksonville, NC

Conference: East Central 2A

East Central 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Duplin High School at James Kenan High School