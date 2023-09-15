If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Davidson County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Davidson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

East Davidson High School at Lexington Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A

Central Carolina 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Watauga High School at North Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern Randolph High School at Central Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ledford Senior High School at Providence Grove High School