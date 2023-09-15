North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Cumberland County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Cumberland County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Terry Sanford High School at Overhills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Spring Lake, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westover High School at Pine Forest Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westover High School at Pine Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seventy- First High School at South View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hope Mills, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lumberton High School at Cape Fear High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas Byrd High School at Jack Britt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: United 8 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
