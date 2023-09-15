North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Craven County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Craven County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Craven County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
West Craven High School at Ayden-Grifton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Ayden, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Havelock High School at New Bern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: New Bern, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
