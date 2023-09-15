North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Catawba County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Catawba County, North Carolina, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Catawba County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Fred T. Foard High School at North Iredell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Olin, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Lincoln High School at Hickory High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hickory, NC
- Conference: Western Foothills 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
