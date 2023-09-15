North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Caswell County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
If you live in Caswell County, North Carolina and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Caswell County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Bartlett-Yancey High School at Chatham Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Bear Creek, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
