The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Cabarrus County, North Carolina this week, we've got the information.

Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

West Cabarrus High School at South Iredell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Statesville, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Mount Pleasant High School at West Stanly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Oakboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest Cabarrus High School at South Rowan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

China Grove, NC Conference: South Piedmont 3A

A.L. Brown High School at Hickory Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Harrisburg, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Concord High School at East Rowan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Salisbury, NC Conference: South Piedmont 3A

Cox Mill High School at Mooresville High School