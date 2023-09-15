North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Burke County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If you reside in Burke County, North Carolina and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Burke County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Freedom High School at Chase High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Forest City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
