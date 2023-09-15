This week, there's high school football on the docket in Buncombe County, North Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

T.C. Roberson High School at McDowell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Marion, NC

Marion, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Covenant Day School at Asheville Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Swannanoa, NC

Swannanoa, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at North Buncombe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Weaverville, NC

Weaverville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Clyde A. Erwin High at Enka High School