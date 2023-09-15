North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Bertie County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Bertie County, North Carolina this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Bertie County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Hobgood Academy at Lawrence Academy
- Game Time: 6:58 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Merry Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
