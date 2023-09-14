This week, there's high school football on the docket in Wilson County, North Carolina. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Wilson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Beddingfield High School at Croatan High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 14

6:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Newport, NC

Newport, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Croatan High School at Beddingfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Charles B Aycock High School at Hunt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fike High School at West Johnston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Benson, NC

Benson, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Edgecombe High School at Wilson Preparatory Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A

Tar Roanoke 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Sallie B Howard School at Lee Christian School