Is there high school football on the docket this week in Wake County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Wake County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Millbrook High School at Sanderson High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 14

6:30 PM ET on September 14 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Green Level High School at Cary High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakefield High School at Broughton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Green Hope High School at Apex Friendship High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Apex, NC

Apex, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast Raleigh High School at Willow Spring High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC

Fuquay-Varina, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Greater Neuse River 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Middle Creek High School at Holly Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Holly Springs, NC

Holly Springs, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Athens Drive High School at Rolesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Rolesville, NC

Rolesville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Wake Forest High School at Leesville Road High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Sanderson High School at Millbrook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillside High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Enloe Magnet High School at Knightdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Knightdale, NC

Knightdale, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Apex High School at Panther Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC Conference: Southwest Wake 4A

Southwest Wake 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Wake High School at Southern Wayne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Dudley, NC

Dudley, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Garner Magnet High School at South Garner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Garner, NC

Garner, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Greater Neuse River 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Corinth Holders High School at Cleveland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Clayton, NC

Clayton, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Greater Neuse River 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wayne Christian School at Cary Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Cary, NC

Cary, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Fuquay-Varina High School at Clayton High School