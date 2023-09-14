North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Union County, North Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Union County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Marvin Ridge High School at Myers Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Porter Ridge High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alexander Central High School at Sun Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Montgomery High School at Piedmont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union Academy Charter School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Trinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
