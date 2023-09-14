If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Rocky River High School at East Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Southwestern 4A

Southwestern 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hopewell High School at Harding University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Marvin Ridge High School at Myers Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at South Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Olympic High School at South Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: So Meck 4A

So Meck 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Providence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Garinger High School at Butler High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC Conference: Southwestern 4A

Southwestern 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Charlotte High School at Mallard Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology at Palisades High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

William Amos Hough High School at North Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Huntersville, NC

Huntersville, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at West Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

7:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Chapel Hill High School at Weddington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Covenant Day School at Asheville Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Swannanoa, NC

Swannanoa, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at Corvian Community School