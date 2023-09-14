North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Chatham County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
High school football competition in Chatham County, North Carolina is happening this week, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Chatham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Jordan- Matthews High School at Northwood High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Pittsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Jordan- Matthews High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Siler City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bartlett-Yancey High School at Chatham Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Bear Creek, NC
- Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.