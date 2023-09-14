High school football competition in Chatham County, North Carolina is happening this week, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Chatham County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Jordan- Matthews High School at Northwood High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 14

6:00 PM ET on September 14 Location: Pittsboro, NC

Pittsboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at Jordan- Matthews High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Siler City, NC

Siler City, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Bartlett-Yancey High School at Chatham Central High School