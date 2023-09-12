How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 12
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will look to beat Zack Wheeler, the Philadelphia Phillies' starting pitcher, on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 278 home runs in total.
- Atlanta has an MLB-high .502 slugging percentage.
- The Braves lead the majors with a .275 batting average.
- Atlanta is the highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.8 runs per game (841 total).
- The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .344 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff paces the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.94 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.271).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves are sending Max Fried (7-1) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the lefty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Fried is looking for his fourth straight quality start.
- Fried will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/8/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Mitch Keller
|9/9/2023
|Pirates
|L 8-4
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Johan Oviedo
|9/10/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-2
|Home
|Allan Winans
|Luis Ortiz
|9/11/2023
|Phillies
|W 10-8
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Taijuan Walker
|9/11/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-5
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Michael Lorenzen
|9/12/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Zack Wheeler
|9/13/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Cristopher Sanchez
|9/15/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Johnny Cueto
|9/16/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|-
|9/17/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/18/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Michael Lorenzen
