On Monday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.810 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .417, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .584.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.

Acuna enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .450 with three homers.

Acuna has reached base via a hit in 109 games this season (of 142 played), and had multiple hits in 62 of those games.

In 22.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has driven home a run in 58 games this season (40.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..

He has scored a run in 89 games this year, with multiple runs 31 times.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 69 .338 AVG .333 .433 OBP .402 .590 SLG .579 35 XBH 35 17 HR 18 45 RBI 48 40/46 K/BB 36/29 30 SB 34

Phillies Pitching Rankings