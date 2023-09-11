The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Pitt County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need.

Pitt County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Monday

North Pitt High School at John A. Holmes High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 11

8:00 PM ET on September 11 Location: Edenton, NC

Edenton, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

North Pitt High School at Greene Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Snow Hill, NC

Snow Hill, NC Conference: Eastern Plains 2A

Eastern Plains 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Jacksonville High School at J.H. Rose High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Greenville, NC

Greenville, NC Conference: Big East 3A/4A

Big East 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside High School - Onslow at South Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Winterville, NC

Winterville, NC Conference: Big East 3A/4A

Big East 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

SouthWest Edgecombe High School at Farmville Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Farmville, NC

Farmville, NC Conference: Eastern Plains 2A

Eastern Plains 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Craven High School at Ayden-Grifton High School