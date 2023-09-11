The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Pitt County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need.

    • Pitt County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    North Pitt High School at John A. Holmes High School

    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 11
    • Location: Edenton, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    North Pitt High School at Greene Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Snow Hill, NC
    • Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Jacksonville High School at J.H. Rose High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Greenville, NC
    • Conference: Big East 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northside High School - Onslow at South Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Winterville, NC
    • Conference: Big East 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    SouthWest Edgecombe High School at Farmville Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Farmville, NC
    • Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Craven High School at Ayden-Grifton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Ayden, NC
    • Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

