North Carolina High School Football Live Streams in Pitt County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Pitt County, North Carolina this week, we've got what you need.
Pitt County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Monday
North Pitt High School at John A. Holmes High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 11
- Location: Edenton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
North Pitt High School at Greene Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Snow Hill, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jacksonville High School at J.H. Rose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Greenville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School - Onslow at South Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Winterville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
SouthWest Edgecombe High School at Farmville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Farmville, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Craven High School at Ayden-Grifton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Ayden, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
