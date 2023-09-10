Today in Bucharest, Romania, Dalila Spiteri (No. 323 in world) will hit the court against Darya Astakhova (No. 186), the highlight of a eight-match slate in the WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 qualifying qualification round 1. If you're looking for how to watch, ESPN has the live stream.

WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Information

Tournament: The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023

The WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: September 10

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Centrul National de Tenis

Centrul National de Tenis Location: Bucharest, Romania

Bucharest, Romania Court Surface: Clay

Watch the WTA Bucharest, Romania Women Singles 2023 Today - September 10

Match Round Match Time Fanny Stollar vs. Suzan Lamens Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:30 AM ET Maria Sara PoPa vs. Seone Mendez Qualifying Qualification Round 1 4:30 AM ET Marie Benoit vs. Francesca Curmi Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:45 AM ET Ekaterina (1996) Makarova vs. Cristina Dinu Qualifying Qualification Round 1 5:45 AM ET Ella Seidel vs. Eva Vedder Qualifying Qualification Round 1 6:00 AM ET Alexandra Ignatik vs. Eva Maria Ionescu Qualifying Qualification Round 1 7:00 AM ET Camilla Rosatello vs. Valeriya Strakhova Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:00 AM ET Darya Astakhova vs. Dalila Spiteri Qualifying Qualification Round 1 8:00 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Astakhova vs. Spiteri

The 21-year-old Astakhova is 0-3 this year, and still seeking her first tournament victory.

Spiteri, who has a 1-2 record in two tournaments this year, has yet to claim a tournament title.

Through three matches so far this year (across all court types), Astakhova has played 20.3 games per match and won 36.1% of them.

On clay, Astakhova has played one match so far this year, totaling 16.0 games per match while winning 25.0% of games.

Astakhova has won 25.8% of her return games so far this year, and 46.7% of her service games.

In her three matches played this year across all court types, Spiteri is averaging 19.0 games per match while winning 40.4% of those games.

Spiteri averages 19.0 games per match and 8.1 games per set in three matches on clay surfaces this year.

Spiteri has a 14.3% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (one service games won out of seven) and a 0.0% return game winning percentage (zero return games won out of six).

