Western Carolina vs. Samford Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 9
In the game between the Samford Bulldogs and Western Carolina Catamounts on Saturday, September 9 at 2:30 PM, our projection model expects the Bulldogs to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.
Western Carolina vs. Samford Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Samford (-10.5)
|62.7
|Samford 37, Western Carolina 26
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Catamounts vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Western Carolina
|13
|56
|--
|--
|13
|56
|Samford
|69
|14
|69
|14
|--
|--
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.