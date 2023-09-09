Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0) will look to upset the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Truist Field. The Demon Deacons are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 57.5 points.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt matchup.
Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Venue: Truist Field
Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wake Forest (-10.5)
|57.5
|-450
|+340
|DraftKings
|Wake Forest (-10.5)
|57.5
|-455
|+350
|FanDuel
|Wake Forest (-11.5)
|57.5
|-480
|+360
|PointsBet
|Wake Forest (-10.5)
|-
|-357
|+280
|Tipico
|Wake Forest (-10.5)
|-
|-425
|+325
Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends
Wake Forest 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
