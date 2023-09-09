The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0) will look to upset the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Truist Field. The Demon Deacons are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 57.5 points.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt matchup.

Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Wake Forest 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.