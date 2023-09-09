The Wake Forest Demon Deacons are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 9, based on our computer model. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Wake Forest (-10) Over (57.5) Wake Forest 38, Vanderbilt 24

Vanderbilt Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 24.4% chance of a victory for the Commodores.

The Commodores have put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this year.

All Commodores two game with a set total have hit the over.

The average over/under for Vanderbilt games this season is 3.2 fewer points than the point total of 57.5 in this outing.

Demon Deacons vs. Commodores 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wake Forest 37 17 37 17 -- -- Vanderbilt 41 20.5 41 20.5 -- --

